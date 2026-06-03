Bollywood-style high-speed chase! Drug smugglers throw Rs 100 currency notes on road to distract police, what happens next will blow your mind..

Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: Here's how the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the drug trafficker in Sonbhadra.

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Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: UP Police arrests drug trafficker in Sonbhadra (Photo Credit: X@sonbhadrapolice)

Sonbhadra (UP): With new concepts and storylines, movies and films often enrich our minds. Some movies leave us with an everlasting experience, teaching us the real meaning of friendship, love and humanity. Meanwhile, several offenders and lawbreakers take inspiration from fictional heist movies to commit a crime. A similar incident has been reported where suspected drug smugglers hurled Rs 100 currency notes from their speeding car in a desperate attempt to distract police during a high-speed chase in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The factual incident coincidentally resembled the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Farzi’ web series.

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Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: UP Police arrests drug trafficker in Sonbhadra

According to the news agency PTI report, officials said on Tuesday that they made a narcotics haul worth nearly Rs 59 lakh in the dramatic pursuit that unfolded on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday on a highway in Sonbhadra, where police teams were conducting vehicle checks. As per SP Abhishek Verma, a Honda City car ignored signals to stop and sped away, prompting Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel to give chase.

Sharing a post on X, the Sonbhadra police wrote, “Chopan Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) conduct major operations. Drugs, vehicles, and illegal weapons worth ₹58.75 lakh (approximately $1.5 million) are recovered.”

How did the police catch the fleeing suspect?

The suspects repeatedly rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle, rendering it unusable. Shortly, the chase resumed after a local, Pradeep Kumar Modanwal, offered his car to the police, Verma stated. In an apparent attempt to shake off their pursuers, the occupants of the fleeing car began throwing Rs 100 notes out of the windows onto the road, hoping to divert police’s attention.

SP Abhishek Verma told news agency PTI, “The suspects tried to distract the police by scattering currency notes from the moving vehicle, but the chase continued uninterrupted.” Later, police intercepted and surrounded the vehicle in the Chopan area. Once cornered, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police team, triggering retaliatory firing in which one of the accused, Prince (27) from Ludhiana, was injured and arrested.

As per the police, Prince’s accomplice managed to escape in the darkness.A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 3 kg of opium and 225 kg of poppy husk with an estimated value of about Rs 49 lakh. In addition, the cop seized the Honda City car, Rs 50,000 in cash, a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge. Rs 58.75 lakh was estimated to be the total value of the recovery.

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During interrogation, Prince told investigators that he was involved in transporting narcotics from Jharkhand to Punjab and had carried out similar consignments on multiple occasions in the past, police said. The SP announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the SOG team and Rs 10,000 for Modanwal for assisting the operation by providing his vehicle. At present, efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

(With PTI Inputs)