Setting our heartbeats accelerating despite the extension of the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks, bibliophiles are in for a treat as they will now get to listen to the master storyteller, Ruskin Bond on the radio daily. In a new initiative by All India Radio, the renowned Indian novelist has handpicked his own short stories to narrate to his fans for the next fifteen days amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nationwide Lockdown Extends by Two More Weeks Till May 17; Several Relaxations Announced

It is an initiative of the collaborative production between the External Services Division and the central English features unit of the AIR to keep the listeners hooked. The stories have been recorded over the phone from his cottage in Mussoorie and will especially target the young adults. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, Brother Test Positive For COVID-19

Taking to their Twitter handle, AIR shared a video of Ruskin Bond “writing, reading and overlooking the deserted routes” of the hill station amid the quite of the lockdown. The video was captioned, “A master storyteller weaves his magic on @AkashvaniAIR ! Beginning tomorrow, May 1st 2020, All India Radio will broadcast a series of short stories by celebrated author #RuskinBond which will be read by the writer himself. Don’t miss it! #BondingOverTheRadio | @shashidigital (sic).” Also Read - Drive Away Lockdown Blues: Adopt Cobra For Rs 2,000, Asiatic Elephant For Rs 1.75 Lakh

A master storyteller weaves his magic on @AkashvaniAIR! Beginning tomorrow, May 1st 2020, All India Radio will broadcast a series of short stories by celebrated author #RuskinBond which will be read by the writer himself. Don’t miss it!#BondingOverTheRadio | @shashidigital pic.twitter.com/MCnUrhk2QW — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 30, 2020

Coming as the best lockdown gift ever, series titled ‘Bonding over the Radio’ will be broadcasted everyday at 7.10 am and 10.10 pm from May 01, 2020 on Prasar Bharati’s mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels – FM Gold, Indraprastha and AIR Live News 24×7. While we just cannot keep calm, reports have it that the writer’s narration would include stories ranging from autobiographical sketches, ghost and fantasy stories, boarding school tales, animal and family anecdotes, young love, the endearing and enduring tales.