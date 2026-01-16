Home

Border 2 singer Vishal Mishra reacts as blind boy sings ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, viral video wins hearts

Watch the viral video of a blind boy singing ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge,’ as Border 2 singer Vishal Mishra reacts with admiration. The heartfelt performance has taken the internet by storm.

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a blind boy named Shubham Kumar beautifully singing “Ghar Kab Aaoge,” a song from the upcoming film Border 2. His soulful rendition has captivated viewers, earning admiration from netizens and even the singer of the original track, Vishal Mishra.

The reaction of Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra, who sang the original version of “Ghar Kab Aaoge” for Border 2, couldn’t contain his admiration for Shubham’s powerful performance. Taking to social media, he posted two clapping hands emojis in response to the video, showing just how touched he was by the blind boy’s emotional rendition.

This gesture sparked even more excitement among fans, who flooded the comment section with requests for Vishal to give Shubham a chance. One fan commented, “Sir bhai ko ek chance dijiye na..he has beautiful voice like u ..plz sir plz,” while others praised Shubham’s voice quality, saying, “What a texture of voice .. superb.”

The reaction of fans

Shubham’s performance didn’t just stop at Vishal’s comment, it quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans showing immense support. Comments like, “Mujhe pata tha sir koi kare na kare lekin apka comment jarur ayega …love u sir,” flooded the post, showing how his fans were already rooting for him. This viral moment has not only gained Shubham a platform but has also created an uplifting space for recognizing new talent, especially from those who might not have the opportunity to showcase their skills on a bigger stage.

About Border 2

While Shubham’s beautiful rendition of “Ghar Kab Aaoge” is making waves, another huge event is on the horizon—the release of Border 2. Scheduled for release on January 23, 2026, Border 2 is an epic action war film that serves as a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film aims to cover the 1971 Indo-Pak war on a much larger scale, involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

With an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is expected to be packed with action, patriotism, and deep emotional moments. The movie’s runtime of approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes promises an intense cinematic experience, blending high-octane action with the patriotic nostalgia of the original. Scheduled for release on Republic Day weekend, Border 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2026.

