‘Your job will be waiting’: Boss’s reply to employee caring for his critically sick son leaves internet emotional | Viral

An employee who planned to resign to look after his gravely ill son received an unexpected response from his employer. Rather than accepting the resignation, the boss offered support, leaving the employee deeply moved.

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The incident was shared on the social media platform X by user Ankit Pandey. AI-generated image

An employee who planned to resign in order to spend time with his critically ill son received an unexpected response from his employer. Rather than accepting his resignation, the boss promised that his job would remain available and that his salary would continue, allowing him to focus on his family without financial worries.

What had happened?

The incident was shared on the social media platform X by user Ankit Pandey, who recalled how his accountant of 10 years approached him two months ago and requested that he resign. “He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised,” Pandey wrote.

According to Pandey, the employee became emotional when explaining his decision. With tears in his eyes, he said his son was seriously ill and that doctors were not optimistic about his chances of recovery. He wanted to leave work so he could be by his son’s side.

Pandey said he first asked whether the accountant could continue working remotely. “I asked, ‘Can you manage your work from home?'” he wrote. However, the employee responded, “No, sir. Right now, my son needs me more than anything else.”

Two months ago, my accountant came to my office and requested to resign. He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised. I asked him, “Why do you want to leave?” With tears in his eyes, he replied, “My son’s condition is very serious. Doctors have given very… — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) June 3, 2026

Rather than accepting the resignation, Pandey told him, “Go be with your son. Your position here will remain vacant for you.”

Wanting to support a staff member who had spent a decade with the company, Pandey said he made him another assurance: “Don’t worry about money. Your salary will continue to be credited to your account. Focus on your son and come back when he recovers.”

Pandey recalled that the accountant returned to the office a month later, carrying sweets and sharing the happy news that his son had recovered. After rejoining work the next day, the employee reportedly requested that the salary paid during his leave be deducted, saying he did not believe he should be compensated for a period in which he was unable to work.

“Please deduct the salary you paid me. I wasn’t working, and I don’t feel right keeping it,” he reportedly told his employer. Pandey said the company declined the request.

“We smiled and said: ‘No. That wasn’t a salary. That was our small contribution toward your son’s recovery,'” he wrote. He ended the post with a reflection that struck a chord with many readers: “Sometimes, a company is not just a workplace. Sometimes, it’s a family.”

Internet reactions

The account resonated with many people online, who praised both the employer and the employee. Several users remarked that gestures of kindness like this are rare in modern corporate culture, while others said the employer’s decision to prioritise empathy over rules may have eased a significant burden on the employee as he cared for his son.

Several commenters also said the incident was a reminder that compassionate leadership can leave a lasting impact far beyond the office.