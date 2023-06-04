Home

Heartwarming Gesture: Boy Buys Sanitary Pads, Ice Cream for Classmate During Her Period; Internet Showers Praise

Ayushka mentioned that she didn't have a sanitary napkin to manage the situation, and neither did any of the girls she knew. However, to her surprise, she received unexpected help from a boy sitting next to her who noticed her struggle.

Boy buys sanitary napkins and ice cream for classmate in pain.

A girl shared a heartwarming incident that has touched the internet and restored hope in humanity. Ayushka took to Twitter and shared a post about how her classmate helped her when she unexpectedly got her period while sitting at her training institute.

According to Ayushka’s tweet, the boy noticed her discomfort and kindly asked if she needed anything. Hesitant but in need, she asked if he knew of any nearby medical store. Without hesitation, the boy quickly searched for a nearby medical store on his phone and, instead of just providing directions and sending her alone, he voluntarily accompanied her during their break.

The girl expressed her gratitude, mentioning that her classmate not only purchased a napkin for her but also bought her ice cream to uplift her spirits. “I am so overwhelmed now; I am literally falling for this city and its people,” Ayushka wrote in her post.

Check The Post Here

Today when I was in my training institute, I got my period. I didn’t have sanitary napkins, and neither did that girl I knew in my class. During the class I was in so much pain, that the guy next to me noticed and asked if I needed anything. — Ayushka (@AyuShhhhka) May 31, 2023

I asked him if we have any medical store near us. He searched for the directions,asked me to come with him during the break. We went to the store, he went in to buy the napkins, also bought me ice cream.I am so overwhelmed now I am literally falling for this city and its people. — Ayushka (@AyuShhhhka) May 31, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has received a tremendous amount of positive attention, with users praising the boy for his kind and compassionate gesture.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This is so good to read. I am glad to see how the world is changing for the better,” a user wrote.

“Most men are raised this way and are absolutely caring. I love men,” Another commented.

“Omg the guy, he has raised so well,” the third Twitter user commented.

“Next time buy that guy an ice-cream,” suggested a user.

“This is so sweet,” commented a user with heart and emotional emoticons.

So, what are your thoughts about the heart-warming incident?

