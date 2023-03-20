Home

Boy Carries Crocodile On His Back, Netizens Say It’s Real Friendship. Watch Viral Video

The video shows a young boy carrying a small crocodile on his back without any fear or worry.

Brave boy!

Crocodile Video: We have seen children doing a lot of activities for fun like playing games, cycling, flying kites, playing with animals, and so on. But here we are sharing a video with you that shows a young boy carrying a small crocodile on his back without any fear or worry. He also is oblivious to the people around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❿ (@bilal.ahm4d)

This was scary as not many would even like to go near an empty pond for the fear of, or as it is said, the reputation of crocodiles to hide inside water and attack their prey with extreme speed.

The fact that this boy is carrying a crocodile on his back could be due to the fact that he has been exposed to these wonderful reptiles from a very young age and he knows how to understand their behaviour and mindset. It is also possible that the people inhabiting the place where this video has been shot are used to these creatures.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

milena.ohanya_88, “He is wearing a real LACOSTE ”

jessicawood5kids, “My kid mad cause he can’t find his charger. And this kid is bringing an alligator home to eat. ‍♀️”

stecoolio_, “That boy built different wtf ”

grandma_lola31, “I don’t think it’s alive maybe it dinner”

bruceevarnes, “He’s like move along people nothing to see here”

on_godtime, “This gotta be Florida ”

jerubaalxerxes, “When you think you have seen it all….”

silk_bless, “Wait ! What in God mighty I’m seeing here ? Make no mistake That boy is DAVID in the gator habitat. Once God intervene the Gator will be calm, that’s a Miracle. God got his back , God is his shepherd because no way under normal circumstances that little boy could walk with a living gator on his back like that without God protection and guidance To God be the glory God realize the dangerous situation he is in and protecting him . If the camera man try that he will be eaten alive”

mrsscatwgs, “Looks like the croc is dead. Look at the feet of the croc just dangling.”

