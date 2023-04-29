Boy Covers Baby Sister With Tee To Protect Her From Rain: Watch

Home

Irrespective of the age difference, we feel the pull of the bond that is formed by the blood.

As an elder one, you tend to develop parent-like feelings towards your younger siblings.

Sibling Revelry: Having a sibling comes with its own charm and allure as they form a very strong bond that is beyond the literal meaning. They can be older than us, twins, or younger. Irrespective of the age difference, we feel the pull of the bond that is formed by the blood. This relationship brings out different and reticent aspects of our personalities that even we do not know we had in our persona.

This is what the video shows. A young boy has his baby sister up in his arms and has tucked her inside his T-shirt to protect her from the rain and he runs towards their car. Once inside, he pulls up the T-shirt, and his sister sits beside him with a broad grin on her face while he gently strokes her hair.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “He is wonderful brother, she is so lucky.”

He is wonderful brother, she is so lucky. pic.twitter.com/2G6rMQNcCj — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 28, 2023

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

Crypto Whale @CryptoNirvana7: Amazing!

⎔ Danny aka GranPapaTang aka Ⓜ️onke Jesus ⎔ @hexorangutan: ❤️❤️❤️

Maria José @majosevn: 😍😍

Azzila 🙄@azzilathehun: ❤️

Yuri Rilla @yurimina265: I would also like to have a sibling, but my parents are not interested, which is my biggest childhood regret.

Suresh Agarwal @SureshA91817572: 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘🙏🙏MAY GOD BLESS HIM 🙏

Phoenix Genma Ken @edotom: lovely, but it’s a bad idea to run on a wet floor

Ravi LTB @loansthrubanks: But why the car got stuck there?

RJ JR @JRRJ0987654321: what if he kidnapping this little girl.. not so lucky anymore! 😉😂

Albatra 🐐🐠🐢🤍💫☕️✨ @albatra11: Ayyyy lo amo! 😍😍

Daisy Lin(Jessica Phyu)👑@ucancallmedaisy: I want a brother who will take care of me like that.😢

Nahima @mima2064: Trop mignon ❤️❤️❤️👨‍👦

Stacey Cooper @staceyrae436: At a restaurant last night, I saw a boy about his age waiting outside the restrooms. I assumed he was waiting on his mom, but he was waiting for his little sister – warmed my heart ❤️

David @David_in_Ohio: They will be best friends for life. Good parenting too.

