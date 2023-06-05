Home

Viral Video: Boy’s Inspiring Dance Before Surgery in Hospital Room Leaves Netizens in Awe

A heartwarming video of a young boy dancing before surgery. (Photo/Instagram: People Magazine)

We have all witnessed people fearing injections or screaming during ear piercings. However, a recent video featuring a boy is teaching the internet how to find joy even in the darkest times.

The video, which has been circulating on the internet, captures a boy dancing with infectious energy just before undergoing critical surgery. Dressed in hospital attire, the toddler cheerfully dances around the room, spreading happiness to the hospital staff. They join in, cheering and clapping for the boy.

The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by People Magazine with the caption, “In case you needed a smile today.”

According to the magazine, the boy underwent a critical and lengthy heart and spine procedure.

Check The Heartwarming Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

recently, a video of actor Chhavi Mittal dancing to the song “Daddy” at a hospital went viral on the internet. The clip gained praise and recognition among the netizens. Chhavi shared the video on Instagram, revealing that she decided to dance before her upcoming cancer surgery. Two months ago, Chhavi had disclosed that she is battling breast cancer and had undergone surgery.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated lakhs of views and received more than 90,000 likes. Instagram users praised the boy for his ‘live life for the fullest attitude’, hoping for updates on his recovery. While others also praised the hospital staff for cheering the toddler.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This is so beautiful to watch best wishes to him,” an Instagram user commented.

“Omg he’s adorable. God bless u baby boy. I pray God heals u,” the second user commented.

“Why is no one hyping him up? He’s carrying that room,” said the third.

“I know his surgery went well! Kudos to the staff!,” a user praised the hospital staff.

“God bless you baby and your family. that’s right dance in your own way for Father God for your surgery,” said a user.

