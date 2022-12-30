Watch: Boy Imitates His Dad While Watching Football Match; Internet Calls It ‘Too Cute’

The video shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden shows a kid imitating his father while watching a football match.

Boy Imitates His Dad While Watching Football Match.(Photo Credit: Twitter @buitengebieden)

Viral Video: Have you heard of the phrase ‘Like father, like son: every good tree maketh good fruits.’ Well, it’s old, common, and true. Young children learn by imitating adults, parents, and babysitters in their environment. A video of a small kid imitating his father has gone viral on the internet. The video shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden shows a kid imitating his father while watching a football match.

In the short clip, the child appears to be having a good time at the beginning of the video. But as the game progresses, he realizes that his father is concerned, so he immediately imitates him and begins to show despair while keeping both of his tiny hands on his face. “2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.. 😂,” reads the caption alongside the video. The clip was shared on December 27, 2022.

WATCH VIDEO OF BOY IMITATING HIS FATHER WHILE WATCHING FOOTBALL MATCH HERE

2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.. 😂 🎥 IG: marika.m.hjorth pic.twitter.com/IAmv7DRnBi — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 27, 2022

Till now, the short clip has received over 9.0 M views, over 6,000 Retweets, and 87.7K Likes. While many netizens have left insightful remarks in the comment section. “Omg, ADORABLE!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Love the ‘mimicking’ of his dad. So darn cute. ❤️,” wrote one Twitter user. “Wow can we swap ? My 8 year old won’t even watch it at the stadium 🤦🏽‍♂️ I wanna swap, how much we talking ? Mine is low maintenance good at school and happy to do chores, mow lawn, do the dishes, walk the dog, give him a list he’ll even go Tesco! So…we gota deal ? Free delivery ?,” added another user.

A third user wrote, “Kid has perfect form 🔥 look at the celebration, look at the fall back. He’s a natural. If he’s coachable too, nothing will stop him.” “Priceless! Also shows how impressionable kids are at that stage in life. Whatever behavior they see in adults can be synchronized by them!,” expressed the fourth user. “Ahhhh too cute too cute!,” commented aa fifth user.