Home

Viral

Wait, What! Boy in 400-Year-Old Painting Spotted Wearing ‘Nike Trainers’; Netizens Say ‘Time Travel’

Wait, What! Boy in 400-Year-Old Painting Spotted Wearing ‘Nike Trainers’; Netizens Say ‘Time Travel’

During a visit to a London gallery, 57-year-old Fiona Foskett and her 23-year-old daughter noticed this intriguing detail, which they jokingly referred to as proof of 'time travel'.

Woman spotted Nike logo on 400 year old painting| Photo: @renmusb1

New Delhi: Imagine you go to a museum and are viewing centuries-old paintings of kings, when suddenly you spot a logo of a famous brand on the king’s royal mantle that didn’t exist during that time. How would you feel?

Well, netizens are experiencing a similar baffling feeling after discovering a 400-year-old painting of a boy wearing ‘Nike shoes’.

You may like to read

During a visit to a London gallery, 57-year-old Fiona Foskett and her 23-year-old daughter noticed this intriguing detail, which they jokingly referred to as proof of ‘time travel’. Both the woman spotted a Nike logo in the 400 year old painting.

Trending Now

The painting, painted by Dutch Master Ferdinand Bol in the 17th century, features an 8-year-old boy holding a goblet in the foreground, covered with a red cloth.

The boy in the painting, believed to be Frederick Sluysken, the second cousin of the artist’s wife, is depicted wearing a black jacket, cape, white shirt, and black shoes. However, what has captured everyone’s attention is the white tick symbol on the left shoe, resembling the ‘Nike logo’.

‘Nike trainer’ spotted in 17th century painting. Portrait of a Boy was painted by Dutch master Ferdinand Bol in the 17th century. That in itself is pretty impossible considering the fact Nike was founded in 1964, with the portrait being painted 300 years before this.🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/udQzh5jCkY — Sumner (@renmusb1) May 21, 2023

The buzz around the painting

The buzz around the painting stems from the fact that it is 400 years old, while Nike was founded in 1964. Netizens are puzzled about how an artist could have designed a footwear brand logo that emerged centuries after his death.

Here’s what the woman said

Fiona, upon spotting the logo, humorously remarked to her daughter that the child in the centuries-old painting was wearing ‘Nike Trainers’. This observation sparked curiosity and led to discussions about the possibility of time travel.

Here’s what London gallery said

The national gallery’s spokesperson expressed their delight that the painting has generated such interest among visitors. The museum authorities even tweeted, asking people to spot more ‘modern’ details by closely examining the shoes in this centuries-old portrait, which resonated with followers.

The intriguing presence of the ‘Nike logo’ in a painting from the 17th century continues to capture the imagination of netizens and art enthusiasts alike.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES