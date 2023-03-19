Home

Viral

Boy Plays Dad’s Girlfriend Using Fake Facebook Id, This Happens When He Is Caught. Watch

Boy Plays Dad’s Girlfriend Using Fake Facebook Id, This Happens When He Is Caught. Watch

The boy tells his dad about his girlfriend Pooja Sharma.

Man gets caught by his son.

Viral Video: For our entertainment purposes, we used to have full-length comedy feature films, television serials, soap operas, and theatre. All these mediums would provide plentiful comical content. With time, these mediums have become redundant as far as the humorous type of substance is concerned because they require the audience to spend hours to understand and appreciate the element of comedy.

These mediums have made way for social media platforms where people post numerous content on a daily basis. These contents are not only funny and witty but also of very short duration. Just like this video that we are sharing with you. It shows a young boy talking to his dad telling him that he has got 15 fake accounts on Facebook to which his dad asks him why he should bother. To this, the boy tells him that a certain Pooja Sharma whom his dad is inviting for tea is actually him.

You may like to read

What happens next is here in the video.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels Parivaar (@reels_parivaar)

That was an innovative and very good performance by the kid. But it also once again warns us that social media is a place where you have to be very careful.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.