Boy Proposes To Girl In Classroom In Viral Video. Her Response Is A Loud One | Watch

This crush and infatuation saga has been going on for a long time and going by the looks of it, it is safe to assume that it will go on.

Ladka Ladki Video: “Ladakpan ka woh pehla pyaar”, so said Ali Haider in the famous song “Purani jeans aur guitar”. Well, the song has almost all the ingredients of clicking with the teenagers, exclusively the boys, college-going fachchas who get a crush on that girl (it should be girls) who sweeps them off of their feet on the very first day of the class, and every subsequent class. Let me make it clear that this is being written by a man, who was once a boy with the same tendency to have a fresh crush every 10-15 days.

Nevertheless, coming back to the viral video. It shows a school classroom and a boy approaches a girl with a flower and offers it to her on bended knee. The girl wastes no time in letting him know her feelings for him and responds with a tight one right on his face.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels Parivaar (@reels_parivaar)

To quote one dialogue from a Hindi movie, “yeh thappad mere gaal pe nahin dil pe laga hai (this slap did not hurt my cheek but my heart).

