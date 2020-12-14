New Delhi: Sometimes you become a victim of financial loss not because of any fraud but because of your notorious children who call themselves tech-savvy. Yes, this is true. An incident of this kind happened when Jessica Johnson discovered that $16,000 (Rs 11 lakh approximately) has been deducted from her account and was paid to Apple. The money was deducted from her account when her six-year-old son George Johnson was busy making in-app purchases on Apple App Store. Also Read - Despites Issues, Apple Growers in Kashmiri Get Double Rates as They Revive Old Market Chains

According to a report by New York Post, Jessica was shocked to understand that her six-year-old son has made in-app purchases worth $16000 on Apple App Store using the iPad. She further discovered that the transactions were made in July when he started using the iPad for his games and bought add-ons on the games. Also Read - Chinese Boy Who Actually Sold His Kidney to Buy iPad & iPhone is Now Bed-Ridden & Needs Dialysis to Survive

The report further stated that in July this year, her account was debited 25 times with around $ 2,500(Rs 1.8 lakh approximately). Failing to understand how it happened, Jessica thought that she has been duped by the hackers and filed a fraud claim. However, she was later informed by Chase that the purchases were made from her account and she was not duped by anybody else. Also Read - Apple May Launch AirPods 3, Mini LED iPad in First Half of 2021

Days later, when Jessica reached out to Apple asking them to refund the money, she was denied the claim as she did not claim it within 60 days. However, Apple refused to return the claim even when Jessica told them that because of the difference in her bank account she would not be able to pay her family’s mortgage.

Unable to blame anyone for the unfortunate incident, Jessica accused the gaming company of being predatory and luring teen-age kids to buy things on the app.