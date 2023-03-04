Boy Steals Bike Flashing Toy Gun; Real Cops With Real Guns Get Him | Watch Viral Video

Home

They overtake another bike and the pillion rider flashes a gun and asks the rider to hand over the bike and the watch.

Viral Video: There are so many people in the world who do many different kinds of work to earn money so that they can sustain their families and themselves. They toil day and night and earn their money by fair means. On the other hand, there are some people who use unfair means and indulge in criminal activities to earn quick money and for that, they can go to any extent.

This viral video shows two young men, probably teenagers on a bike. They overtake another bike and the pillion rider flashes a gun and asks the rider to hand over the bike and the watch. The biker had to follow the orders to save his life. The boy who had snatched the bike and watch gets onto the stolen bike while his companion waits for him to run away with him. But as luck would have it, he is not able to hold the bike because of its weight and falls down. Watching all this, his partner runs away.

Then the cops arrive and get the thug.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos with the caption, “Bro thought he was a real bad ass until the cops showed up with guns of their own 💀”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Bro thought he was a real bad ass until the cops showed up with guns of their own 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Kuw3YwQ7h — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 4, 2023

It does not really matter if it was a toy gun or a real one since the fake ones look exactly like the real ones. The biker had to save his life and that is what he did. But the way the mugger was caught is a kind of “poetic justice”.

