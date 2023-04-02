Home

Boy Tries To Teach Girl How To Ride A Bike, It Ends In ‘Small’ Disaster: Watch

Those who start learning late might be having some reservations and doubts but once you hit the road it is smooth sailing.

There is no age limit to learn how to ride a bike and drive a car.

Viral Video: When children start walking and learn to maintain balance, their parents and families feel so good and proud of them. A lot of patience and effort go into teaching toddlers. Similarly, when children grow up a bit they get their tricycles followed by bicycles with bicycle training wheels attached so that they don’t fall down. And this is how it goes on to motorized vehicles like bikes and cars. A few people pick up the mechanism early while some take a bit longer.

The video we have here shows a man teaching a young woman how to ride a bike. The bike is ignited and the woman is sitting in the front, holding the bar while the man is sitting behind her, holding the bars along with her. They rev up the bike and move. After covering some distance, they lose their balance and fall down.

Not exactly a pleasant sight but there is nothing wrong or unusual if you fall down while learning to ride or drive a vehicle. What is important is that you persist with more focus and confidence. There is nothing that you cannot do if you are determined to.

