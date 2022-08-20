Trending News: Twitter users are outraged against Amazon after a Hindu group filed a police complaint against the e-commerce site for selling ‘obscene’ paintings of Lord Krishna and Radha. Members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum to Bengaluru’s Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against Amazon. The complaint was filed on Friday, the second day of Krishna Janmashtami festival.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Pulling Leopard By Tail. Twitter Users Are Outraged. Watch

According to the Hindu organisation, the same painting was also sold by Exotic India on its website under the Janmashtami sale. While Amazon has not yet issued any statement over the controversy, the Hindu group said both Amazon and Exotic India removed the painting from their websites. “But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again,” the organisation said. Also Read - Uber Charges Noida Resident Rs 3,000 From Delhi Airport to Home, He Shares Ordeal on Twitter

Press Release Members of @HinduJagrutiOrg submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar Benguluru, requesting action against @amazonIN for selling obscene painting of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website.#Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ASG6PLSH — HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) August 19, 2022

As Twitter users expressed their outrage over the ‘obscene’ paintings, the hashtags ‘Boycott Amazon’ and ‘Boycott Exotic India’ started trending on the micro-blogging platform.

After the uproar, Exotic India tweeted an apology and requested people not to boycott the site as it has removed the ‘inappropriate image’. “It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise, Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia… Hare Krsna,” the statement said.

The Hindu organization thanked Exotic India for issuing an apology and deleting the paintings from its site with the following tweet: “Thank you for your prompt action. We appreciate that you have deleted the paintings and have issued an unconditional apology. We hope that you will curate the items on your site to safeguard Hindu sensibilities.”

Thank you for your prompt action. We appreciate that you have deleted the paintings and have issued an unconditional apologies. We hope that you will curate the items on your site to safeguard Hindu sensibilities. — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) August 19, 2022

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial paintings:

@amazonIN is making and selling obscene painting of Shri Krishna and Radha maa.Lets teach them a lesson. #BoycottAmazon #Boycott_Amazon pic.twitter.com/LBtcISCBMg — Kuldeep Pramod Pathak (@kuldeeppathak28) August 19, 2022

#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia

Amazon and Exoticindia These two companies are selling obscene images of Lord Krishna and Mother Radha, they have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Hindus don’t buy anything of such company pic.twitter.com/p4aGXHrJrY — Pravin Giri (@PravinG10742068) August 19, 2022

Have to see this on Janmashtami 😡 Boycott INKOLOGIE, Boycott Amazon#BoycottAmazon 🙏 Please spread this 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j3lXqeNlVn — Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) August 19, 2022

Hi @amazonIN it’s high time you check what you are selling . Else next time you won’t have your customers here. This seller is Inkologie, a Bengaluru based organization. pic.twitter.com/f04bzMXgXI — Dr. Banarasi Kanya 🇮🇳 (@banarasikanya) August 18, 2022

Its still there and they have blocked reviews for this product. Goes to show they have no plans to block Inkologie#BoycottAmazon I am doing my bit👇 pic.twitter.com/eikKsfyhIq — FunnyMani (@Rightology2) August 19, 2022

