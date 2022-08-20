Trending News: Twitter users are outraged against Amazon after a Hindu group filed a police complaint against the e-commerce site for selling ‘obscene’ paintings of Lord Krishna and Radha. Members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum to Bengaluru’s Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against Amazon. The complaint was filed on Friday, the second day of Krishna Janmashtami festival.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Pulling Leopard By Tail. Twitter Users Are Outraged. Watch
According to the Hindu organisation, the same painting was also sold by Exotic India on its website under the Janmashtami sale. While Amazon has not yet issued any statement over the controversy, the Hindu group said both Amazon and Exotic India removed the painting from their websites. “But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again,” the organisation said. Also Read - Uber Charges Noida Resident Rs 3,000 From Delhi Airport to Home, He Shares Ordeal on Twitter
Also Read - Viral Video of Mops & Toilet Brush Hanging Above Domino's Pizza Dough Angers Twitter, Company Responds
As Twitter users expressed their outrage over the ‘obscene’ paintings, the hashtags ‘Boycott Amazon’ and ‘Boycott Exotic India’ started trending on the micro-blogging platform.
After the uproar, Exotic India tweeted an apology and requested people not to boycott the site as it has removed the ‘inappropriate image’. “It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise, Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia… Hare Krsna,” the statement said.
The Hindu organization thanked Exotic India for issuing an apology and deleting the paintings from its site with the following tweet: “Thank you for your prompt action. We appreciate that you have deleted the paintings and have issued an unconditional apology. We hope that you will curate the items on your site to safeguard Hindu sensibilities.”
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial paintings:
What are your thoughts on this?