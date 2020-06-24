If Junior Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale’s ‘Go Corona Go’ rally was not comic enough, another rally treading on the lines of his ‘boycott Chinese products’ suggestion has landed protesters on the wrong side of Twitter trolls. Amid the India-China face off, the 60-year-old Union minister had suggested to shut down restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food and had even requested the citizens to stop eating it altogether. Also Read - 'Sharad Pawar is Coronavirus For Maharashtra': BJP MLC Faces Flak For His Remark, Gets Warned by Fadnavis

Following his suggestion, an anti-China rally recently took place in Kolkata which became the butt of jokes on Twitter just like the ‘go corona go’ rally. In the Kolkata one, netizens brutally trolled the protesters for carrying US map on the poster instead of China’s with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s image. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Should Strictly Respect, Observe LAC, Says MEA Hours After Beijing Calls New Delhi Important Neighbour

Though the protesters have not been identified yet but CPI(M) leaders have suggested they were BJP workers. It is interesting to note that earlier too, it were Bengal BJP workers who were massively trolled for burning the effigies of North Korean supreme Kim Jong-un instead of the Chinese PM while retaliating against China. Also Read - Twitter Flags Trump Tweet Yet Again, This Time Over 'Abusive Behaviour' Policy

Commenting on the recent rally, while one Twitterati wrote, “The bunch of clowns first protested in Asansol against Chinese PM ‘Kim Jong Un’, now they’re having a boycott China protest in Kolkata with the map of USA (sic)”, anothertweeted, “I think people in #India have some issues with geography. In a protest that happened in Kolkata last Friday, protesters used the map of United States (!) to represent #China! (sic).”

The bunch of clowns first protested in Asansol against Chinese PM ‘Kim Jong Un’, now they’re having a boycott China protest in Kolkata with the map of USA. pic.twitter.com/MFwLPzimTa — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) June 23, 2020

I think people in #India have some issues with geography.

In a protest that happened in Kolkata last Friday, protesters used the map of United States (!) to represent #China!

Photo: Sumit Sanyal/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/hj1dw5pyMP — Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) June 21, 2020

BJP activists in Kolkata protest against China with the map of USA as China’s on their flex.

Bhakts, I tell you!!🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TzNvsnloZN — Mayukh Biswas (@MayukhDuke) June 24, 2020

Kolkata Protesters Carry Out Anti-China Rally with US Map. Guys! Please leave it. Tumse na ho payega. From burning effigy of North Korean president to using US map. Study GK and geography before using “#BoycottChina“.😂😂https://t.co/AvvXidwGOu — Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) June 24, 2020

Some bhakts in Kolkata carried out yet another #BoycottChina protest (see photo). By now, that’s hardly anything new. EXCEPT they used the map of USA instead of China. So a bunch of bhakts outed themselves as total dumbfucks. Actually I was right before, it’s hardly anything new. pic.twitter.com/p0wrU1DQTY — Bruce Vain (@FeministBatman) June 23, 2020

The viral picture that broke Twitter was taken by photographer Sumit Sanyal for Getty Images.