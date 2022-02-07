New Delhi: India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai has come under scanner after a dealer of the company in Pakistan shared a post on social media supporting separatists in Kashmir. “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” Hyundai Pakistan tweeted on February 5. For the unversed, Pakistan observes February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to extend its support to the separatist movement in the Valley. An identical post was also shared on the official Facebook handle of Hyundai Pakistan.Also Read - One of The Truly Great Singers: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Condoles Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir to Complete All Ongoing Tourism Projects by March-end

#BoycottHyundai Started Trending on Social Media

Following it, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with netizens asking to stop buying the company’s products in the country. “I booked Hyundai Verna a month ago & it was due to deliver this month but after seeing Hyundai Pakistan post, supporting separatism in Kashmir, India, canceled the Verna & called the Honda outlet and taken the delivery of Honda City today itself. Boycott Hyundai, that’s it!”, a Twitter user wrote. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar: India's Nightingale Who Found An Admirer In Pakistan's Brutal Dictator Zia ul Haq

I booked #Hyundai Verna a month ago & it was due to be deliver this month but after seeing #HyundaiPakistan post, supporting separatism in #Kashmir,India, cancelled the Verna & called the Honda outlet and taken the delivery of Honda City today itself. #BoycottHyundai, thats it! pic.twitter.com/Jmqw73NvlN — CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) February 6, 2022

Hyundai sold 8141 cars in Pakistan in 2021. It sold 6,35,413 cars in India for the same period. The team has to be incredibly stupid to even think about doing something like this.

The numbers in India are surely gonna reverse this year. #BoycottHyundai — Rao (@bubblebuster26) February 6, 2022

Hello @Hyundai_Global ,How come your official handle in Pak is supporting terror state Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir ?@HyundaiIndia If you can’t respect sovereignty of my nation,Pack your bags and leave my country !

Friends,Keep retweeting till @Hyundai_Global apologise ! pic.twitter.com/zbtth6NklS — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 6, 2022

Hyundai India Issues Clarification

After facing flak, Hyundai Motor India issued a statement and said it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism following a backlash in social media after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir. Reiterating its commitment to the Indian market, Hyundai Motors India said that the company stands firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

Reiterating that India is a second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.”

About Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. Currently, it sells 12 models, including Creta and Venue in the domestic market. Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees. In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028. The company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform ‘E-GMP’ over the next few years.