New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to draw flak over Nupur Sharma's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad by Islamic nation, #BoycottQatarAirways is trending on Twitter. Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE, Maldives, Oman, Afghanistan among other have condemned the alleged derogatory remarks. Countries like Qatar, Iran and Kuwait had even summoned Indian ambassadors to hand over protest notes on Sunday.

After international criticism, Nupur Sharma's designation was taken down by BJP over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent debate on national television. Sharma, during a live-TV debate on Gyanvapi mosque controversy, reportedly said there are certain things from Islamic religious books that could be mocked by people.

Now, many twitteratis from India have come in support of the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and saying that the Qatar, a country that gave citizenship to noted painter Maqbool Fida Hussain (MF Hussain) who "insulted Hindu goddesses" by painting their "nude and obscene photos" is "advising India on blasphemy over a statement by Nupur Sharma".

The trend stated after a Twitter user named ‘Vashudev’ had posted a video calling for a boycott of Qatar Airways. Soon, the #BoycottQatarAirways gained traction and started trending in India.

Soon, spoof video imagines of Qatar Airways CEO Qatar Airways CEO doing rounds on social media in which he allegedly respond to man who called for boycott of airline

The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has recently reactivated its codeshare partnership with India’s domestic carrier IndiGo after India resumed regular international passenger flights on March 27. In a codeshare partnership, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats for other’s flights. “As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9.” said a joint statement issued by both airlines on Twitter. Notably, IndiGo had in November 2019 signed the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways.