Another day, another boycott! Well, today, many brands are facing the wrath of social media users on Twitter and for seemingly frivolous reasons that we are still trying to wrap our heads around. One of them is Bingo, a brand that sells chips and snacks, which has miffed fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Demands Apology From Those Who Said he Used Sushant Singh Rajput's Death to Pursue Politics in Bihar
The reason will make you question logic! Turns out fans of SSR are miffed that actor Ranveer Singh, who appears in the Bingo ad, talks of Science–something the former loved dearly. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the ad is asked a question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To which Singh’s character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.
Seemingly harmless and nothing offensive, right? However, fans of the late actor are convinced that the use of words such as ‘photon’ and ‘paradox’ is an attempt to mock Sushant and is a jibe at the late actor’s affinity to Science. Watch the ad here:
Well, people are now busy trolling Ranveer and calling for Bingo’s boycott. One user wrote, ”We find @BingoSnacks recent advertisement with Ranveer Singh very offensive to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It mocks his ideologies which we respect. It has hurt public sentiments. We like the advertisement taken down. Thank you.”
After the backlash, Bingo decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes under the video on its official Youtube channel. What do you think of the ad?