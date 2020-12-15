New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his company Patanjali Ayurved were targeted on social media on Tuesday, with #BoycottPatanjali trending furiously on Twitter since morning. The trend started after Tribal Army and its founder Hansraj Meena tweeted saying, “We Stand With Farmers. #BoycottPatanjali” and soon the hashtag was all over Twitter. National Secretary of National Students Union of India and the national spokesperson of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party also tweeted the same in support for the trend. Also Read - ‘Opposition Misleading Them’: PM Modi in Kutch Says Govt Will Address Farmers’ Concerns, Ready to Help

After going through several tweets calling for boycott of Patanjali products, it can be presumed that citizens’ anger towards the company hasn’t stemmed from one particular reason, but several. Many are miffed with the fact that though Patanjali is dependent on farmers for its products, no one from the company including Baba Ramdev has come forward to speak in favour of the agitating peasants.

Meanwhile, others have slammed Patanjali for selling sub-substandard items as many of its products have failed quality tests. Recently, an investigation conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found rampant adulteration in honey sold by major Indian brands including Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami. The CSE investigation also said many of these companies in the honey business were importing synthetic sugar syrups from China to adulterate honey.

As Indians are increasingly consuming more honey than ever because of its immunity booster properties to protect themselves against Covid-19, the news came as a shock for many.

More so, in June, Patanjali ran into controversy after Baba Ramdev launched ‘Coronil’ and falsely claimed it could cure coronavirus. Later, the Ayush ministry permitted Patanjali to sell Coronil as long as it is advertised as an immunity booster and not a coronavirus ‘cure’.

Here’s what people are saying about Patanjali:

Patanjali is manufacturing substandard products,be it honey,grocery or chavanprash. Avoid consuming contaminated edible items & #BoycottPatanjali products

Now it has been proved that product range has imported ingredients & has nothing swadeshi in it

Farzi Ram Yadav@pyptharidwar pic.twitter.com/UvFgXvePRd — सुहाना #VSGT ✋ 🇮🇳 (@2Suhana25) December 15, 2020

Patanjali this 8 month achievement 🔹Fake corona medicine

🔹Fake honey That reason #BoycottPatanjali #मर_रहा_किसान_जागो_प्रधान pic.twitter.com/dt0Nl3zBWj — Kuldeep Ulela (मैं भी किसान हूं) (@Kuldeepulela) December 15, 2020

You make profit by using the crops grown by our farmers and then you left them on the street in this bone-chilling winter.#BoycottPatanjali #मर_रहा_किसान_जागो_प्रधान pic.twitter.com/DjO1Brxye3 — DrSyed Md Sabir (@drsabirsyed) December 15, 2020

We don't support boycotting Patanjali. However, there should be certain guidelines which they should follow. #BoycottPatanjali pic.twitter.com/ZpzmpGBb4A@yogrishiramdev — D.K. Aadivasi (@d_aadivasi) December 15, 2020

#BoycottPatanjali Patajali products are the waste of garbage. These are as false as patanjali Corona vaccine — MAHESH MEENA-Tribal(BARI, DHOLPUR) (@BEENA451971) December 15, 2020

Patanjali is running only on the grace of farmer's items, but see the fun no single word from industrialist baba Ramdev…@HansrajMeena

#BoycottPatanjali — Virendra kumar (@Virendr69180344) December 14, 2020

However, the CSE report has been rejected by Patanjali spokesperson, The Print reported. Acharya Balkrishan from Patanjali has called the report “a plot to defame Indian natural honey industry.” He also added that it might be a way of promoting German technology in India.