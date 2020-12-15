New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his company Patanjali Ayurved were targeted on social media on Tuesday, with #BoycottPatanjali trending furiously on Twitter since morning. The trend started after Tribal Army and its founder Hansraj Meena tweeted saying, “We Stand With Farmers. #BoycottPatanjali” and soon the hashtag was all over Twitter. National Secretary of National Students Union of India and the national spokesperson of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party also tweeted the same in support for the trend. Also Read - ‘Opposition Misleading Them’: PM Modi in Kutch Says Govt Will Address Farmers’ Concerns, Ready to Help
After going through several tweets calling for boycott of Patanjali products, it can be presumed that citizens’ anger towards the company hasn’t stemmed from one particular reason, but several. Many are miffed with the fact that though Patanjali is dependent on farmers for its products, no one from the company including Baba Ramdev has come forward to speak in favour of the agitating peasants.
Meanwhile, others have slammed Patanjali for selling sub-substandard items as many of its products have failed quality tests. Recently, an investigation conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found rampant adulteration in honey sold by major Indian brands including Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami. The CSE investigation also said many of these companies in the honey business were importing synthetic sugar syrups from China to adulterate honey.
As Indians are increasingly consuming more honey than ever because of its immunity booster properties to protect themselves against Covid-19, the news came as a shock for many.
More so, in June, Patanjali ran into controversy after Baba Ramdev launched ‘Coronil’ and falsely claimed it could cure coronavirus. Later, the Ayush ministry permitted Patanjali to sell Coronil as long as it is advertised as an immunity booster and not a coronavirus ‘cure’.
Here’s what people are saying about Patanjali:
However, the CSE report has been rejected by Patanjali spokesperson, The Print reported. Acharya Balkrishan from Patanjali has called the report “a plot to defame Indian natural honey industry.” He also added that it might be a way of promoting German technology in India.