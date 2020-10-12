New Delhi: Bigotry was on full display on Twitter once again as a section of Twitter users were extremely offended after popular jewellery brand of India, Tanishq showed a Hindu-Muslim couple in one of its ads. Also Read - Power of Social Media: People Throng 'Baba ka Dhaba' After Heartbreaking Video of Elderly Couple Goes Viral
The ad simply shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable.
The ad was released under the newly launched 'Ekatvam' collection by Tanishq ahead of the Diwali season. The description of the commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don't. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.
However, some users were not happy with the ad and started alleging that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiments. Soon after, calls to boycott Tanishq went viral on Twitter, making it one of the top trends with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.
However, many also came in support of the ad celebrating inter-caste marriage and said that the commercial is only trying to promote harmony. Many others made fun of India’s boycott culture:
