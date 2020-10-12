New Delhi: Bigotry was on full display on Twitter once again as a section of Twitter users were extremely offended after popular jewellery brand of India, Tanishq showed a Hindu-Muslim couple in one of its ads. Also Read - Power of Social Media: People Throng 'Baba ka Dhaba' After Heartbreaking Video of Elderly Couple Goes Viral

The ad simply shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable. Also Read - Watch: Fly Lands on Mike Pence’s Head & Becomes The Internet's Breakout Star, Leaves Netizens in Splits

The ad was released under the newly launched ‘Ekatvam’ collection by Tanishq ahead of the Diwali season. The description of the commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures. Also Read - 'We Are Waiting': As AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case, Netizens Remind Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri

However, some users were not happy with the ad and started alleging that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiments. Soon after, calls to boycott Tanishq went viral on Twitter, making it one of the top trends with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.

Here are some reactions:

Here is a leading brand like @TanishqJewelry treading the one-way street that is called 'interfaith' marriage in India. The Hindu in the union, again, is the woman. A reverse combination would have led to mob attacks, and at least some stores burnt down. #BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/P90WVXytD1 — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) October 12, 2020

.@TanishqJewelry : Why are you showing a Hindu "daughter in law" to a muslim family and glorifying it? Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family? Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only…#BoycottTanishq — khemchand sharma #IStandWithFarmersBill (@SharmaKhemchand) October 12, 2020

What #tanishq is showing – HINDU girl 100% safe in Muslim house What actual happening – Hindu Girl trapped in love jihad and get killed.

Hindu girls are 0% safe in other religion houses. So Don't go by this sick company mindset 🙏#BoycottTanishq — My Name is sanghi🚩 (@bagga_daku) October 12, 2020

Why i see Hindu daughter in law everywhere….why dont you show Muslim daughter in law anywhere.#BoycottTanishq — Hardik Bhavsar (@Bittu_Tufani) October 12, 2020

Tanishq jewellery's 'Ekatvam' series' ad projects a fictional 'interfaith' union, a Muslim family, a Hindu daughter-in-law being allowed to do a Hindu ritual. Nothing but promotion of love jihad on the same day Rahul Rajput was killed #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/QD46Sa32fB — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) October 12, 2020

This is Bizarre, highly objectionable and normalising #LoveJihad I want to know who directed this Ad and who wrote ? Pull this AD down #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/TNl44KJ0DC — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 12, 2020

Secularism is now going beyond what Hindus can take it Now Tata Group owned Tanishq jewellery is promoting an Ad which is so fake and does not fit the realities on ground This Ad should be withdrawn at the earliest #BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/wn9sBCnu7k — Roop Darak BHARTIYA (@iRupND) October 11, 2020

However, many also came in support of the ad celebrating inter-caste marriage and said that the commercial is only trying to promote harmony. Many others made fun of India’s boycott culture:

Good on you, @TanishqJewelry and @MLLintasGroup for making the ad for Ekatvam.

It must NOT have been an easy call to take, you will probably lose some business, but you did the right thing by not shying away from addressing one of the biggest divides in this nation#tanishq — Srikanth (@iSrikanth) October 12, 2020

Some fake bots in Twitter cannot tear your reputation and sales @TanishqJewelry . Keep going.!🌟

2 rupee bots commenting boycott Tanishq 😂😂! — Shon (@_ShonJM) October 12, 2020

The backlash Tanishq ad and Surf Excel ad receives serves to prove that it's the Hindu Muslim harmony that these people have problem with. The ads had NOTHING to do with love jihad. — Aravind K N (@KnAravind) October 12, 2020

People are trending #BoycottTanishq as if they buy jewelry from them on daily basis. — Sandeep Singh (@sandeep90s) October 12, 2020

What do you think of the ad?