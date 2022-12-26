Boyfriend On Vacation In Uttarakhand, Gujarat Woman Appears For Exam In His Place

The woman was allegedly caught taking an exam for her boyfriend who was reportedly vacationing in Uttarakhand.

The incident took place at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU).

New Delhi: How far would you go for love? Well, a 24-year-old woman in Gujarat just proved her ‘true love’ for her boyfriend in an unusual way which may now jeopardise her career. The woman was allegedly caught taking an exam for her boyfriend who was reportedly vacationing in Uttarakhand. She gave the exam as a dummy candidate at the third-year BCom examination on her boyfriend’s behalf.

The incident took place at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU). The woman may face maximum punishment of cancellation of her own degree and she may be debarred from taking the exam for the next three years.

“The severest punishment for a dummy candidate is the cancellation of their own degree. If the maximum punishment is awarded, then the real student’s previous results can also be debarred from taking the exam for the next three years,” Snehal Joshi, convener of the FACT committee, told TOI.