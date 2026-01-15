Internet gets goosebumps as boyfriend runs 26 km on girlfriend’s birthday | Watch viral video

Home

Image: Instagram @simranxavik (videograb)

Viral news: When some people forget their partner’s birthdays, a video of a man running 26 kilometres on his girlfriend’s birthday is grabbing all the attention. The video was shared from the joint couple account of Simran and Avik. The video features Avik Bhattacharya, who runs 26 kilometres on Simran’s 26th birthday. In the introduction, she shares that because of being unwell, she couldn’t run for 26 kilometres as she wanted. As a result, she received a video from her boyfriend in the morning, which melted her heart. You can watch the viral video here.

Boyfriend runs for 26 kilometres on girlfriend’s birthday

The video begins with Simran narrating that she wanted to run for 26 kilometres on her birthday, but she couldn’t as she was unwell. She shared that her boyfriend shared a video with her in the morning that shocked her.

The viral video showed that Avik Bhattacharya ran for 26 kilometres on his girlfriend, Simran’s birthday. The video has melted everyone’s hearts online as he keeps wishing for his girlfriend’s good health.

Viral video of boyfriend’s 26-kilometre run for girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran and Avik (@simranxavik)

The video was shared from the couple’s joint Instagram account with the caption, “No wayyyyyyy”, and has received nearly 740,000 likes.

Boyfriend prays for his own health

The video has struck a chord online, as Avik, after running continuously, says, “At this point, I’m praying for my own health.” The harmless humour and its timing are being widely talked about on the internet.

“A part of me wishes Simran was only 23”

When Avik Bhattacharya completes running for 23 kilometres, he says, “A part of me wishes Simran was only 23”, implying that he was tired after the grand run, and wished the run was just 23 kilometres.

How is the social media reacting to the viral video?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Now should I write NO WAY 26 times. I mean where on earth can one find such a guy”, and another wrote, “Bro is setting standards high.”

The funniest part in the video for many Instagram users was the commentary of Avik Bhattacharya. With many users calling it the sweetest gesture ever, a part of the audience labelled the video as ‘wholesome’.

