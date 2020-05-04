New Delhi: Outrage and disgust has taken over Twitter after leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group have stirred up a storm over rape culture and women safety in India. Also Read - Shocking: 40-year-old Woman Gangraped by 3 Men in Rajasthan School Premises Where She Stayed During Lockdown

Notably, the Instagram chat group– ‘Boys Locker Room’ consists of teenage boys aged between 15-18 years, from South Delhi primarily, who casually engage in conversations like gangrape, rape and indulge in body-shaming and slut-shaming. More so, they repeatedly objectify girls, morph their images and pass extremely lewd and vulgar comments.

In one of the horrendous screenshots that is going viral, a boy could be seen convincing others to gangrape a girl. Well, more shock follows as the girls being shamed in the said group are all under the age of 18.

The screenshot revealed that the boys, including those who are underage, had made statements, such as – “We can rape her easily” and “I will come whenever you say. We will gang rape her”.

these are school going delhi boys, look at their mentality and their audacity. "we can easily rape her"???????? i- https://t.co/Ohg413RMCE pic.twitter.com/myoEp5fN0t — g (@gurrrii) May 3, 2020

In other leaked screenshots of their chats, they were reportedly discussing taking revenge against the women who exposed them by posting their nudes online.

One of the posts read: Bada feminist banna hain na inko. They’ll know Kaheen muh dikhane layak nahi rahengi” (They really want to be feminists, they’ll know. They won’t be able to show their face anywhere.)

Soon, #boyslockerroom began trending on Twitter with people expressing their anger and disgust at such misogynist behaviour. Several Twitter users also called for action against the boys.

Bois locker room is straight up sexual harassment. If you're even thinking about defending it you're complicit in every form of discomfort and abuse a girl has faced since puberty, sometimes even before. Stop normalising this under the garb of 'boys will be boys' it's disgusting. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2020

The reason why India is one of the most unsafe countries for women is because our society normalises such creeps roaming free. Why else are so many victims afraid to report what happened to them? Sexualizing underage girls and body shaming women is NOT OKAY. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/sxufNbJ5e6 — ria (@MonaDarlingx) May 4, 2020

Thread: Students who are 16, 17 years old, are casually talking of gang raping girls and women, swapping nudes without the consent of these women on Reddit, with not even a hint of fear of exposure. The dire crisis of rape womxn face, starts with this rape culture #boyslockerroom — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) May 4, 2020

If I hear even one person saying shit like 'it'll ruin the boys' lives' or 'they're just kids' I'm gonna blow up in you face. You know who else is a kid? Literally all the girls whose photos were being shared. #boyslockerroom — Himani (@paani_pi_ullu) May 3, 2020

You need to start holding your “bros” responsible over the misogynistic shit & their supposed “dark humour” & educate them. No these are not just jokes, these perpetuate people to do harm because you played a part in normalising it. #boyslockerroom — apurva (@apurvagxpta) May 4, 2020

you know it’s funny how women at this hour aren’t surprised with what’s been happening. we’re annoyed & disgusted, yes but can you see how objectification & rape culture is being normalised in such ways? we women have always been subjected to such fuckery, always. #boyslockerroom — vas. (@cloudwhine) May 3, 2020

Zero sympathy for the boys involved in #boyslockerroom and more power to the girls calling them out. Jitna bhi #BoysWillBeBoys chilla lo, it's obvious that those chats are something else. They reek of entitlement and malicious intent. We need to raise better boys. Period. — Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) May 4, 2020

this is a start,we need to take some serious action but before the society needs to stop normalising the whole "boys will be boys"absurdity,this false sense of being privileged only bc they are men is making them think that they are free to do anything they want.#boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/j26UwMoSCq — Swara K. (@swarak20) May 3, 2020

So there’s no stopping these rich ass fuckin disgusting boys. They are not even guilty and are labelling girls calling them out as “feminist r@ndiyaan”, offering ideas to circulate their nudes around!

And why do I see no outrage from men over this? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/HGe22F8Ci5 — blopbloopbleep (@vaishalivatsayn) May 3, 2020

They are mature enough to sexualize young girls.

And if they don't face social sanctions for their actions, they'll just get deeper into the toxic male solidarity that protects perverts and carry it to college hostels and workplaces.

They must face consequences. #boyslockerroom — Iqra Khilji (@Iqra_K_) May 4, 2020

After the group was busted, many of the listed IG handles have gone unavailable and police intervention is sought in the matter.

The horrifying fiasco puts a serious question mark on the state of education in our country which seems, is not doing much to educate young boys about respecting women. It also sheds light on the rape culture in India which is so pervasive that even boys as young as these have no qualms in uttering trash about women’s bodies.