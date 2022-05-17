New Delhi: Guys have been kind of obsessed with the “Tall, dark, and handsome” cliché for a long time given the (mis)belief) that this category is swoon-worthy. Also, for ages, people have been trying different methods to look more appealing and spruced up for which they use various cosmetic products or makeup that enhance their overall appeal.Also Read - Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Slams Lionel Messi's Critics, Says Knows Nothing About Football

But sometimes, few people are gifted by nature with certain characteristics that make them stand out from the crowd, in this instance for real. Also Read - India's Tallest Man Dharmendra Pratap Singh Joins Samajwadi Party Ahead Of UP Elections

We have always been fascinated with several physical features and traits of our species. Whether it is the complexion, built, eyes, hair, physique, or height. Also Read - Want to Be Tall? This Doctor Has Gone Viral For Claiming He Can Make People 5.6 Inches Taller | Watch

So, Sharing With You A List Of 7 Tallest Men As Recorded In The Modern History

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, standing at 8 ft 1 inch, was born in 1983 and currently lives in Uttar Pradesh. He is listed as the tallest man in India by The Limca Book of Records.

2. Brahim Takioullah, standing at 8 feet 1 inch, was born in 1982 in Morocco. He held the Guinness World Record for largest feet and is officially the second-tallest living person. When he was 18, Brahim Takioullah was diagnosed with suffering from acromegaly, a disorder that results from excess growth hormone after the growth plates have closed.

3. Don Koehler stood at 8 feet 2 inches. He was born in 1925 in Montana, United States. His abnormal growth was noticed when he was 10 and was attributed to acromegalic gigantism, a medical condition. Don Koehler was certified by The Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest living man in the world for most of the 1970s.

4. Sultan Kosen, born on 10 December 1982, stands at 8 feet 3 inches and currently holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living male. Sultan Kosen’s height resulted from acromegaly.

5. John F Carroll was born in New York, United States, and measured 8 feet 7.5 inches. John F Carroll suffered from severe, 2-dimensional spinal curvature and acromegalic gigantism. According to the calculations done by an engineer, but for the spinal curvature, his height would have been 8 ft 8 inches.

6. John Rogan was born in 1868 in Tennessee, United States, and towered at 8 feet 9 inches. His height began to increase very quickly when he was 13. To this day, John Rogan remains the second-tallest person on record, behind Robert Wadlow.

7. Robert Wadlow was born in 1918 in Illinois, United States and stood at 8 feet 11 inches. Robert Wadlow holds the record for being the tallest person ever recorded in modern history.

Folks, there are several other people who should have made it on this list too, but due to some constraints, we are not able to include them here. But surely, we will be back with another list.