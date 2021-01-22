A woman gave a new lease of life to critically ill patients in Chennai, Mumbai and two other locations by donating her organs after her death on Thursday. The 44-year-old resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh suffered brain aneurysm and was declared dead by the doctors of Fortis Hospital in Noida where she was undergoing treatment. Also Read - 43 Countries, 400 Days: How This Indian-American Entrepreneur Is Raising Awareness About Organ Donation

The doctors requested her family to donate the organs to save the lives of patients who were in dire need of organ transplant. After receiving consent from the family, the hospital retrieved her heart, liver and pair of kidneys and lungs and sent to the hospitals located in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, where the patients were admitted.

National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) arranged the recipients of the organs in a short time after the hospital authorities informed the organisation about the cadaver donor. The hospital told IANS while the liver and one kidney were donated to patients in Fortis Hospital, Noida, the live heart was transferred to MGM Healthcare in Chennai and the lungs to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Besides, one kidney was donated to a patient in Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Two separate green corridors were created from the hospital to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to transport the live heart and lungs to Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

The first green corridor with a distance of 48 km carried the live heart to the IGIA.The distance was covered in a mere 36 minutes. Another corridor to transport the lungs was created with a distance of 49 km. The distance was covered in 35 minutes.

The hospital said that the whole process went smoothly with efficient coordination by NOTTO and traffic police of Noida and Delhi. It also praised the family for agreeing for the noble cause which saved life of five people.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the donor family for this noble cause. The role played by the Noida and Delhi traffic Police to ensure smooth travel of the retrieved organs to their destinations is commendable. We would also like to thank NOTTO for their support during the whole process,” said Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Noida.

Dr Shanu Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Fortis Noida, said the hospital would remain indebted to the family of the donor who in the hour of grief and loss, decided to save the lives of those in need.

“A cadaveric donation is a critical surgery where timing is key. It is commendable that a live heart, lungs and kidney were retrieved and transported within such a short span of time. We remain indebted to the family of the donor who in this hour of grief and loss decided to save the lives of those in need,” he added.