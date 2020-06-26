West Yorkshire: What more tragic could be than this for a Lamborghini fan? Well, a Lamborghini owner couldn’t be more heartbroken after his newly-bought luxury sports car ended up damaged on Wednesday, just 20 minutes after he had bought it. Also Read - 5-Year-Old US Boy Steals Mom's Car, Drives It For 3 Km After She Refuses to Buy Him Lamborghini!

The car model which appears to be a Huracan Spyder is believed to be worth about £200,000, and was damaged in a crash on the M1 in West Yorkshire. As per the police, the Lamborghini was hit from behind by a van after stopping in the outside lane because of a “mechanical failure”.

The story went viral after Police in West Yorkshire tweeted photos from the highway incident, which showed the rear portion of the car disfigured due to the crash.

The police unit wrote, “M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist.”