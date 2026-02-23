Home

Brave girl risks her life to save 2 toddlers from getting stuck in elevator, internet labels her ‘braveheart’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: It highlights how children are capable of quick reflexes during crises

Viral News: Sometimes, children end up teaching the biggest lessons to the elders. One such story has highlighted and redefined what help, unity, and maturity look like. The video of the incident is widely circulating online, and it shows two toddler girls who get almost stuck inside an elevator. A teenage girl is seen in close proximity to the lift, and she immediately gets in the way of the elevator’s doors to prevent it from shutting.

In no time, the women around the spot gather and begin to help the teenage girl who tries every means to save the toddlers. With the combined effort of the girl and the other women around her, the two toddlers are safely taken out of the lift. The video has struck a chord online and highlights how children are capable of quick reflexes during crises. The internet has labelled her a braveheart. You can check the viral video here.

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Major tragedy averted after young girl heroically rescued two toddlers from being stuck in the elevator. CCTV footage of this timely save has surfaced on social media and girl is being praised for her save. This also raises the concern of the kids safety with elevator. Video of girl quickly helped two young girls who were about to get trapped in an elevator. Young girl puts her leg between two doors. While she was trying to help, kid was seen crying. Her quick thinking turned a potentially scary situation into a safe one. This shows us that bravery isn’t always loud or obvious; it can be as simple as helping someone in need. While this incident is going viral location is not clear.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Brave girl,” and another wrote, “Oh My God!”

The third comment read, “I think the door was Malfunctioned… Brave girl..”

