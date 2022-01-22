Srinagar: Amid freezing temperatures in the northern most parts of India, while animals go into hibernation, migratory birds are still out and about searching for food in chilly winters and trying not to freeze to death. However, there is some hope for these birds as even in snowfall and frozen lakes, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are ensuring the birds are fed.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Imposes Complete Restrictions On Non-Essential Movements During Weekends | Check Guidelines Here

Braving the freezing cold, authorities in Hokersar Wetland, a designated bird sanctuary near Srinagar regularly spread foodgrains to feed migratory birds.

To prevent birds from starving to death, they spread paddy grains on the frozen surface of the wetlands. Authorities will continue to feed the migratory birds till the temperature hovers around zero, said an official of Hokersar Wetland.

Photos showed people raking grains on boats and spreading them on places where the birds can eat.

Srinagar registered 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.