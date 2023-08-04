Home

Brawl Breaks Out Between Noida Woman And Man Over Dog, Video Goes Viral

It is suspected that the brawl started over the woman feeding the dog and the man objecting to it while the bystanders attempt to intervene and defuse the situation.

There are animal lovers who feed and take care of stray animals like bovines, cats, and dogs.

Brawl Between Woman And Man: There has been an upsurge in the cases of stray dogs attacking people and children and causing serious injuries to them. In fact, there have been numerous instances when even pet dogs have attacked and injured their owners. These incidents have made people more cautious of the dogs around them, whether stray or pet dogs in their own neighbourhood.

Now, a viral video from a residential society in Greater Noida has caught the attention of netizens. The video shows a man and a woman involved in a heated exchange of words, reportedly over a dog.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on Twitter by Shubham Sahu @sahu_shubham07 with the caption: कुत्तों को खाना खिलाने पर हुआ बवाल। (ruckus over feeding a dog) Girl saying “behe*c@@d mera danda de. Isi dande ko marke tera sar phod dungi” पंचशील सोसाइटी, ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट (Panchsheel Society, Greater Noida) @DeepikaBhardwaj @ShoneeKapoor.”

कुत्तों को खाना खिलाने पर हुआ बवाल। Girl saying “behe*c@@d mera danda de. Isi dande ko marke tera sar phod dungi” पंचशील सोसाइटी, ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट @DeepikaBhardwaj @ShoneeKapoor pic.twitter.com/Q5LMitcybB — Shubham Sahu (@sahu_shubham07) August 3, 2023

Even though the exact details of the incident are not known, it is suspected that the brawl started over the woman feeding the dog and the man objecting to it while the bystanders attempt to intervene and defuse the situation.

Though the video’s caption suggests that the incident took place in Panchsheel Society, Greater Noida West, its veracity cannot be independently verified by India.com.

Netizens have shared their views on the incident. Sharing a few with you.

Ex Woke @ex_wokee: Again, it’s Noida. 😒😒 Noida mein..ghar khareedne waalon..dekh lo. 😑

unknown (Parody) @unknown211087: @myogiadityanath – yeh hai aapki beti Betiyo ko aage karte karte aap apne Bujurg and young malea ko bhul gaye ho !!

Rahul Garg @wisetravel23: Aise feminine aurato ko na ek baar road pe pitayi hone chaiye…Ek example set huwa na agar Aisa to dekhna ye saare ki saare jitne Don bante hai sab Ghar m aaram baith jayenge aaram se…Silence is not a weakness…They need to understand that strongly

jungli jalebi @junglijalebi: Sanskari Kaal

Daddy @JiPapaG: bhai apne ghar ki aurto ko bulale, or isko de thappad de thappad, maar maar ke thobda bigad dena chahiye

Rana Pratap Singh @target2rana: Panchsheel Wellington crossing Republic Ghaziabad ka video hai yeh.

Mini🌺🎶@Minniie_Mehra: RSS/ bajrang dal iske saamne fail.

Shantanu @jat4ever: Aisa lg rha camera bhi 🐕 ne pakdaa hua hai😂 vdo shi nhi ban rhi 😂

Manish 🇮🇳 @itsmanishway: Lots of girls now a days are acting as goons, they are taking advantages of of our gender biased laws. These laws were made 4 security of innocent girl which were actually getting hurted but nw dese goons (girls) r misusing laws. Dese kind of girls r in every society or area.

chefIT @shwetabh84: Typical Delhi.. sometimes this kind of situation scares me to the core..

Ek tha Vardha @vigytweets: And our PM @narendramodi says ” when women prosper, world prospers “.Wake-up Modiji

Shubham Sahu @sahu_shubham07: Bhai aaj kl admi logo ko hi shaant rahana padta hai bhale hi ladkiya kitni bhi galat ho kyuki Law unke sath hai aur hamesha unhi ki suni jaegi bhale hi wo admi ka sar kyu na phod de.

SAVAGE BATMAN @SavageBatman_: Being a man, I would like to request my entire Men community, Pls ladkiyon ki gaaliya mat khaao unless ki wo cute ho..🥰

kum ar @knowledgeatpeak: 2 chate Dene se tapak se wahi dimag thikane a jata.

Sahil Taneja @sahiltaneja2002: Oh man.. Noida again!!!

ASN @negi703: Greater Noida Again..

Gagan @follow_Gagan: 2 haath ki nahi thi ye ladki

Doron @notdoronkabilio: immediately needs to be jailed for some months. she is danger to civil society.

Vastav Singh 🇮🇳 @vastavsingh007: Kutta ko kutta hi na bolenge

