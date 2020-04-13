The world has been fighting the deadly coronavirus which has killed more than 1 lakh people globally so far and has infected more than 1.8 million people from across the globe. Each country has been doing their bits to applaud and thank the medical workers who have been fighting the deadly coronavirus on the front foot without caring about their own lives. Also Read - After Trump, Brazilian President Bolsonaro Thanks PM Modi For 'Timely Help' With Hydroxychroloquine to Treat Covid-19

As a symbol of appreciation and honour, the iconic and beautiful statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro was lit up in order to salute and honour all the healthworkers who have been the front foot warriors in fighting the pandemic which has taken away millions of lives in the past several months.

According to a report by Efe news, the Archbishop Orani Tempesta on Sunday carried out an Easter ceremony alone at the foot of the statue, some 709 metres above sea level, as the government has shut all the churches in the state to avoid the further spread of the virus and for people to avoid gathering at one place. There were several messages displayed on the statue including one from the children of the state that read, “Everything will be alright.”

A photo in which Christ was dressed in a doctor’s coat was also projected on the statue by which they gave a tribute to the healthcare staff working in hospitals and risking their own lives at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19.

Words such “Thanks” and “Hope” written in several languages were displayed on the statue along with “Stay home for us, for everyone. We are in this together”.