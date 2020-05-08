Did you know that a person can have 3 kidneys? Well, it seems almost impossible, however it’s true! Having three kidneys is extremely rare, and there are fewer than 100 cases reported in the medical literature. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2020: All You Need to Know About The Day

Now, adding to that rare medical list is the case of a Brazilian man, who complained of having low-back pain and was taken aback to find out that he had three kidneys, not two!

Well, this medical anomaly was discovered when the 38-year-old man paid a visit to the doctors at Hospital do Rim in São Paulo, after experiencing severe back pain. To find out the cause of the pain, the doctors performed a CT scan which showed the man had a herniated or ‘slipped’ disk, a relatively common condition in which part of a cushion-like disk between the spinal vertebrae moves out of place, according to a report by Live Science.

Though that was normal, shock awaited them when they noticed that the man had an unusual anatomical feature. Unlike others, he had three kidneys– on the left side was a normal-looking kidney on his left side, but there were two fused kidneys located near the pelvis.

Doctors believe that the condition arises during embryonic development when a structure that typically forms a single kidney splits in two. Since the condition does not usually cause symptoms, people aren’t aware of it unless they discover it by accident via unrelated medical diagnosis, a report published in The New England Journal of Medicine noted.

The man didn’t need any medical attention for his extra kidney, but he did receive oral painkillers for his back pain, the report said.