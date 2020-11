Instead of feeling dejected after his fiance broke up with him, a Brazil man did something unimaginable- He married himself! Yup, instead of calling off the wedding, he went ahead and married himself, in a manifestation of self-love! Also Read - Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Indian Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Notably, Diogo Rabelo and Vitor Bueno got engaged in November last year and were scheduled to have a fancy wedding in September 2020. However, the couple broke up in July, owing to differences and a series of arguments. When the date of the wedding arrived, the 33-year-old tied the knot with himself on at a resort in Itacare, Bahia and all of his friends attended this unique wedding.

Though the wedding happened on October 17, a video of Diogo saying “I do” to himself in a mirror has gone viral on social media only now.

See other pictures from the wedding:

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life, as I’m with the people I love the most in this life, celebrating what could be a tragedy, but I made it a comedy,” Diogo was quoted as saying by LADbible.

“I analysed the situation for a month and decided that I had to appreciate and love myself. I kept the ceremony and 40 of my 50 guests came,” he said.

“The message I wanted to send to people with this marriage of mine is not that of a victim, I do not depend on a marriage to be happy. I do want to marry someone else, and I want to have children, but my happiness cannot depend on that,” Diogo added.