Amid coronavirus outbreak, people are under the lockdown are forced to adhere to 'Work From Home'. There have been many incidents where people have worn shorts under a nicely suited shirt and many videos have gone viral where a person forgot to switch off the camera after a video meeting. Now, yet another video of Brazilian judge appearing shirtless during the hearing.

A magistrate in the Brazilian state of Amapa. Judge Carmo Antonio de Souza appeared shirtless during a court hearing on video call. While six other officials were dressed in a formal attire while connected to the call, the 52-year-old judge went shirtless and was seen gulping from his glass as he started his computer screen.

The video has now gone insanely viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

When the court looked into the matter, the judge was cleared of any wrongdoing in the video. The Amapa State Court of Justice said in a statement to Daily Mail, “The occurrence of incidents such as what happened is perfectly understandable.”

“The moment experienced by the world requires dedication from everyone to solutions for maintaining essential services, such as the measures adopted by the Brazilian Justice, respect for the guidelines of health authorities and, above all, indulgence, compassion and commitment to the common good, thus avoiding the proliferation of fake news and distorted information, which in no way contribute to facing and overcoming the pandemic”, the court noted.

Earlier, a Florida journalist, who was reporting from home was embarrassed after her father walked into the frame while putting the shirt on.