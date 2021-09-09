Sao Paulo: In an extreme manifestation of self-love, an Instagram model in Brazil married herself after being disappointed by men in her past relationships. 33-year-old Cris Galera dressed up in a white dress just as a bride and posed in front of a Catholic church in Sao Paulo with her friends as guests, Daily Star reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom's ‘Zabardast’ Bhangra Dance Before The Varmala Ceremony is Winning Hearts | Watch

She took the decision after becoming tired of relying on men and decided to live her life alone and spend her time and money on herself. Earlier, she used to think that to be happy and avoid loneliness, she needed to be in a relationship. However, after spending time being single, she realized that she doesn't need a man to be happy and can stand on her two feet.

Galera told Daily Star, "I reached a point where I matured, I realised that I am a strong and determined woman. I was always afraid of being alone, but I realised that I needed to learn to feel good about myself. When that happened, I decided to celebrate it."

After celebrating her big day with her friends, she felt ‘fantastic;, but became the target of trolls after pictures of her wedding were uploaded on social media. However, she decided to not let the negative comments affect her.

Cris added: “I decided that I would no longer read the hate comments. People’s opinion will not change what I think or add anything to it.”