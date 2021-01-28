New Delhi: A Brazilian playboy model Luana Sandien is being criticised for posing topless in the middle of a desert in Dubai over the weekend. The 27-year-old model stripped half naked in the sand dunes and posted the photoshoot series on her Instagram handle, wearing only white open trousers and a headscarf. Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

Even though many of her fans and followers were delighted to get a glimpse of her topless photoshoot, many criticised her, branding the photoshoot ‘obscene’ and even questioned the model’s sensitivity to the country’s laws around dress code. Also Read - These Restaurant Are Offering Discounts to Diners Who Have Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19

(Trigger Warning: NSFW) Also Read - Video of Model's Dangerous Bikini Shoot at Devil's Pool in Victoria Falls Goes Viral | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana Sandien (@luanasandien)

Ever since sharing the three snaps of her holding her breasts, Sandien said she is being threatened and attacked online for her nudity. Hitting back at her trolls, she also tried to defend herself saying she was ‘careful to cover her breasts with her hands’.

According to a DailyStar report, the model who will soon be published in Playboy Denmark, said that her followers accused her of insulting the signs of state sovereignty, and labelled the photos as “obscene”. She added, “It was one of the best pictures I’ve ever taken, but I didn’t mean to embarrass anyone. I was careful to cover my breasts with my hands, knowing that in the country it is forbidden to be naked, and even so I was threatened by haters”.

She posted her topless pictures with a caption in Portuguese which translates to: “The beauty of the desert is that it hides a water well anywhere… (Antoine de saint)”. Soon after she posted the snaps, one of her followers questioned why she wasn’t arrested for the nudeless posing, to which she replied, “They let me do whatever I wanted ( I have my charms).”

Sandien has over 17,000 followers on Instagram and her Dubai desert photoshoot post has garnered over thousands of likes and comments from her followers as well as her haters.

Sandien was being slammed online just days after former Love Island star Georgia Steel was criticised by Maldives residents for posing topless for Instagram snaps.