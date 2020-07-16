Type Palestine on Google Maps and to your shock, you will not see it instead the users are being directed to Israel. Gripping netizens in a state of anxiety, the latest stint has been followed even by Apple maps which marked the end of Israeli annexation of Palestine by completely removing the later country off the world map. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Makes an Interesting Post From Hospital, Writes About People And Their Dangerous Behaviour

The change comes at the heels of Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to establish West Bank annexations. However, they have already triggered global criticism with many countries calling it 'human rights violation' but the years-long Israel-Palestine conflict has only spiralled. Not losing any time to weaken the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu's coalition government have moved ahead with plans.

The silent move by the two tech giants has left netizens outraged who expressed the same on Twitter. While one wrote, "Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps. Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. #IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine (sic)", another tweeted, "i love how Western twitter is silent about Palestine being removed from Google and Apple maps and replaced with "Israel". Here is a thread of threads of what you have been missing out on regarding Palestine. RT please, the world is ignoring this (sic)"

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the update here:

Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps. Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. 🇵🇸#IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zMn7EAbvBD — ubs (@_graveyardd) July 16, 2020

i love how Western twitter is silent about Palestine being removed from Google and Apple maps and replaced with “Israel”. Here is a thread of threads of what you have been missing out on regarding Palestine. RT please, the world is ignoring this. — نور (@thebookswarlock) July 16, 2020

I’m really buggin out!! Searched why Palestine was trending. People are claiming “Palestine has been removed from the Google maps”.

I say to myself,

“No, that would be some B.S.”

Then, I type it in to google maps.

Nowhere to be found! This is fucked up! Inhumane. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/0ItAs3dIlC — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) July 16, 2020

THEY TOOK OFF PALESTINE FROM GOOGLE MAPS

THEY TOOK OFF PALESTINE FROM GOOGLE MAPS#FreePalestine — مطاہر (@remusloopinn) July 16, 2020

Breaking: (Di jerit) Palestine 🇵🇸 is officially removed from the Google and Apple map! #FreePalestine Apple maps Google maps pic.twitter.com/kGpwmRDTri — ➡️ (@shahrulxr) July 16, 2020

Google had been accused of the same in August 2016 but had ruled out that there had never been a ‘Palestine’ label on Google Maps after which a petition to include the country had gained traction. However, the latest stint is much condemnable.