Two massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens of people, scary visuals of which have emerged on Twitter.
According to RT news, the first explosion struck the city’s port area after 6 pm local time. Videos captured the shockwave striking building kilometres away.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health instructed all available hospitals to prepare to receive the wounded, while the country’s health minister said on TV that there are a “very high” number of injuries.
Here are some of the videos:
