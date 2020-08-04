Two massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens of people, scary visuals of which have emerged on Twitter. Also Read - Lebanon: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Several Feared Trapped | Caught on Cam

According to RT news, the first explosion struck the city’s port area after 6 pm local time. Videos captured the shockwave striking building kilometres away.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health instructed all available hospitals to prepare to receive the wounded, while the country’s health minister said on TV that there are a “very high” number of injuries.

Here are some of the videos:

BREAKING: Explosion in Lebanon. The speed of the shock wave, the size of the damage, the pulverisation of a building. Doesn't look like fireworks to me. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/JXyRpe5HUZ — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) August 4, 2020

Fireworks storage was exploding just before the huge explosion, 😥yaah ALLAH protect the people living there#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/EWb1KoUIdz — AdiL BhaTti (@NaWtYBhaTtI1) August 4, 2020

#Beirut blast: The aftermath of the twin blasts which took place in Lebanon. Life thrown out of gear. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/c5duye98dC — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) August 4, 2020

Fireworks can be seen clearly in this video https://t.co/Z2DMT0JNbs pic.twitter.com/fXZgMbJ0EV — Ali (@allushiii_new) August 4, 2020

