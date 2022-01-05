Puri: Breaking age old traditions and gender stereotypes, four women carried the body of their mother on their shoulders for 4 kms to the crematorium and performed her last rites after their two brothers didn’t turn up for the funeral. According to India Today, Jati Nayak, an octogenarian of the locality, passed away on Sunday in Mangalaghat area in Odisha’s Puri. Notably, the woman had two sons and four daughters. While her daughters are married off, her sons and their families live separately.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Spotted Carrying Lion in Her Arms on Kuwait Streets, Leaves Internet Shocked | Watch

After the woman’s death, none of her two sons turned for final rites. Her daughters then took it upon themselves and decided to break traditions and cultural barriers. They carried their mother’s body outside home and prepared the bier needed to carry the body to the crematorium with the help of their neighbours. The 4 women shouldered their mother’s body and walked for 4 kms to reach the cremation ground (Swarga dwar) to perform the last rites.

“Our brothers had been neglecting our mother for the last 10 years. They never allowed her to stay with them. During these years, they never, even for once, inquired her if she was well, let alone taking care of her food. Prior to her death, she had once become ill and we had to shift her to hospital in an ambulance. Then, too, our brothers had chosen to remain indifferent,” Sitamani Sahu, one of the daughters, told News18.

According to the India Today report, Jati Nayak had to fend for the family as a street vendor after her husband’s death. However, instead of taking care, the daughters claimed that their brothers were “torturing” Nayak.