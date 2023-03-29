Breaking The Barriers: Gwalior Women in Sarees Play Football With Style – Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: You’ve probably seen men playing football, BUT recently a video of women playing the game while wearing a saree is making waves. A unique football match was organised in Gwalior with women in sarees. The women’s football tournament was termed ‘Goal in Saree.’ In the now-viral video, women in vibrant sarees were playing football. They were seen kicking the ball with full zeal and fervour. Their spirit not only raised the bar of the game but also the energy across the stadium. The audience cheered loud for the women kicking goals in saree. The caption (translated to English) on the viral video read, “Are my women less than #Messi .. Women played football in saree costumes in Gwalior”

The commentary for the football tournament was provided by Kishore Kanyal, Commissioner Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The tournament, which was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International (a global non-profit NGO), saw gifts given to each player from the competing teams in addition to trophies for the top three teams. All the women played football while donning saris, and perhaps none of them had ever participated in a competitive game before. These saree-clad female players ranged in age from 20 to 72, with Daljit Singh Mann being the oldest at 72, according to New Indian Express.

