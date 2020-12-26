New Delhi: Pooja Devi, a mother of three children has become the first woman to take control of the steering wheel of a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir. The middle-aged woman, who hailed from the Kathua district of the erstwhile state, ferried passengers to Jammu for the first time on December 24, Thursday. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter in Shopian district

Pooja was accompanied by her toddler son when she was driving the passenger bus on the Jammu-Kathua route. A day later, the pictures of the woman controlling the steering wheel went viral on social media platforms. She was lauded by netizens for breaking the barrier.

Several politicos, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, also shared her picture on Twitter and said, "Proud to have from district Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, the first woman bus driver Pooja Devi".

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading daily, Pooja narrated her ordeal, saying she pursued her passion to become a professional driver despite the opposition from the family members.

“My family did not support me initially. But, I am not educated enough to choose any other job, and this suits me. I used to drive a taxi to learn how to drive commercial vehicles. I also drove a truck in Jammu,” The Times of India quoted her as saying.

She further hopes to inspire other women in the UT to fulfill their dreams. “I wanted to break the taboo that only men can drive passenger buses. I wanted to send out a message to all women who want to try their hand at challenging jobs and to those whose families would not let them follow their dreams,” she told TOI.