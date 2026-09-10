BRICS Summit 2026: Amritsar artist’s massive painting of PM Modi, world leaders | Viral

An artist based in Amritsar has garnered appreciation for his massive painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 slated to take place in New Delhi from September 12.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile Summit this year. Screengrab/ANI

Amritsar artist Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal has created a large 5×8-foot acrylic painting ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside other global leaders expected to attend the gathering. The artwork celebrates the spirit of international cooperation and the rising global importance of BRICS.

Through the expansive canvas, Rubal seeks to bring together the participating leaders in a single artistic composition, reflecting the diplomatic and cultural dimensions of the summit. Speaking to ANI, the artist reflected on his creation as a move ahead of India hosting the BRICS Summit this year. He also expressed hope that the painting would be displayed at the summit venue.

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“India is hosting the BRICS Summit this time. I have painted portraits of PM Modi and global leaders. I created this painting as a welcome gesture for the leaders attending the BRICS Summit. I hope that my artwork will be displayed at the summit venue; otherwise, I will courier it to PM Modi. I had previously received appreciation letters from Prime Minister Modi and the President of India,” he said.

#WATCH | Punjab | Amritsar-based artist Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal has created a large acrylic painting featuring portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders, ahead of BRICS 2026 pic.twitter.com/ChCywOTuGG — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile Summit, which brings together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries representing member states, partner countries, and outreach invitees. India holds the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with proceedings guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit, marking his second visit to India in under a year following the annual bilateral summit in New Delhi in December 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend, though China has not formally confirmed his participation.

The summit’s prominent roster of attendees includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will also take part, while United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will likely participate, though a formal announcement remains pending.