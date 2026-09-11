BRICS Summit: Watch artist creates special sand art to welcome world leaders to Delhi

BRICS Summit India LIVE: The BRICS Business Forum is underway in New Delhi as part of the 18th BRICS Summit. International sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created an alluring sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to the country.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/brics-summit-watch-artist-creates-special-sand-art-welcome-world-leaders-to-delhi-vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-pm-modi-8521727/ Copy

BRICS Summit: Watch artist creates special sand art to welcome world leaders to Delhi | Image: ANI

BRICS Summit India: The Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Business Forum has begun in New Delhi as part of the BRICS Summit. Business and government leaders from across the member countries are participating in the grand event. The country’s capital city is geared up to host the world leaders, businessmen and senior delegations at the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to begin on September 12. International sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created an alluring sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to the country. The sand art depicts world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to India. pic.twitter.com/p7YQr77sbi — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

BRICS Summit: What Did Sand Artist Say?

Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo said that he created sand art to welcome all the BRICS members to India.

“The BRICS Summit is taking place in India, and numerous delegates are arriving. To welcome all the BRICS members, we have created a sand animation in Puri. Using just a handful of sand, we have depicted the portraits of President Putin, the President of South Africa, President Xi Jinping, and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have also illustrated the event venue, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, through this vibrant, colourful sand animation. It took eight hours to complete this artwork… It serves as a unique welcome for the delegates and BRICS leaders in India..,” he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo says, “The BRICS Summit is taking place in India, and numerous delegates are arriving. To welcome all the BRICS members, we have created a sand animation in Puri. Using just a handful of sand, we have depicted… https://t.co/I9sPuPfV1c pic.twitter.com/7QNBzmFEAG — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

BRICS Summit: The Sand Art

The Puri-based sand artist created the sand art using just a handful of sand. In the sans art, he depicted portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi.

The artwork also showcased Bharat Mandapam, the venue associated with the summit.

BRICS Summit: Business Council Chair Outlines India’s Four Priorities As Top Leaders Address Forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal are among the speakers at the summit.

In his opening remarks, BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff said India’s BRICS chairmanship has been built around four priorities- Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, which he said are equally relevant to governments and businesses.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to being from September 12. The leaders expected to discuss India’s initiatives and several crucial ways to boost the strategic partnership.

Key areas that the BRICS leaders are expected to discuss include trade, digital technology, finance, energy security, global governance reform, resilient supply chains, cross-border payments, national currencies, MSMEs, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

(with ANI inputs)