Home

Viral

‘Thrilling Wedding’: Watch Bride and Groom Skydive Off High Cliff, Leaves Internet Stunned

‘Thrilling Wedding’: Watch Bride and Groom Skydive Off High Cliff, Leaves Internet Stunned

Viral Video: In a similar vein, recently, a couple chose an adventurous celebration, not just for themselves, but also for the wedding guests, who will probably never forget it.

The bride and groom, along with wedding guests skydived off a high cliff:. | Photo: Instagram lalibretamorada

The bride and groom, along with wedding guests skydived off a high cliff: When imagining their dream wedding, most people often picture a beautiful and romantic setup, with the bride and groom donning their finest attires. However, in recent times, modern couples have broken away from traditional settings and are embracing more unique and creative ways to celebrate their big day.

Trending Now

They are exploring unconventional themes, venues, and styles that reflect their personalities and love stories, making their weddings truly one-of-a-kind and memorable experiences for both themselves and their guests.

Marriages nowadays are more than tying knots

Marriages nowadays are pretty more than heavenly union of two souls. Couples are ready to try literally anything and everything that makes their wedding memorable. Be it reaching the marriage venue on a unique ride or exchanging rings while performing an adventure sport, a new craze has emerge between the newly weds to make their wedding as unique as possible.

In a similar vein, recently, a couple chose an adventurous celebration, not just for themselves, but also for the wedding guests, who will probably never forget it.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

A viral video is capturing the hearts of viewers as a bride, groom, and their wedding guests performs an exhilarating skydiving stunt off a high cliff. The daring couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, chose to tie the knot on the edge of the cliff before taking the thrilling plunge, celebrating their new beginning in an unforgettable way. Ensuring safety first, all attendees at the wedding were equipped with appropriate gear for the adrenaline-pumping experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La libreta morada | Mariana (@lalibretamorada)

Posted on Instagram by @lalibretamorada, the caption read, ”We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring. The marriage of Priscilla and Filippo.”

The Video Has Gone Viral Like A Wildfire

The awe-inspiring video has gone viral, leaving viewers astonished at this extraordinary act. Many praised the couple for their fearlessness and courage in opting for such a unique wedding celebration. However, some others found it to be a bit too daring for their taste. Nonetheless, this skydiving wedding has undeniably etched an unforgettable memory for the newlyweds and their guests, making it a truly extraordinary start to their journey together.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

”Oh man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this on my wedding but I’m too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life,” an Instagram user wrote.

”Wow they made me want it and everything, cool,” the second user commented.

“Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original,” the third user said.

”this is too much!!,” another commented.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES