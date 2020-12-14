New Delhi: A bride decided to call off her wedding after some of the groom’s friends dragged her to the dance floor, to which her kin objected and this led to a heated argument between the two sides. The couple, both postgraduates, was about to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district but all celebrations came to an abrupt halt after the bride was forcefully dragged to the dance floor of the venue. The groom was from a village in the district while the bride was from Kannauj. Also Read - Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan's Song at Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

Following the argument, the bride’s parents said she cannot be forced to tie the knot with a man who didn’t respect her. According to a report by The Times of India, the bride’s father said, “I respect her decision. I cannot force her to marry a person who doesn’t respect her.” Also Read - Nine-year-old Girl Plays Piano for Six Hours While Undergoing Brain Tumour Surgery

Hence, the bride’s family decided to go back home by calling off the wedding. And, what seemed to be a perfect wedding, turned ugly after police were asked to intervene in the matter as the groom’s family was also looking for more dowry before the ruckus happened at the wedding venue. Also Read - Generosity Knows No Bounds! Man Pays Off Overdue Bills of 114 Families Facing Risk of Disconnection of Basic Utilities

Bithri Chainpur SHO Ashok Kumar Singh said, “The woman’s family had given a dowry complaint. No FIR was registered.”

According to reports, the bride’s family also filed a dowry complaint against the groom’s family. Following which, the groom’s parents agreed to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to arrive at a settlement.

Commenting on the situation, an intermediary said, “Guests from both sides started misbehaving. But, no one misbehaved with the bride.”

In a last ditch effort, two days after the incident, the groom’s family attempted to convince the bride’s family to re-arrange a simple wedding ceremony to solemnize the marriage, but the bride refused to tie the knot over the disrespect she faced during the event.