‘Justifiably Viral’: Adorable Bride Steals The Show With Her Elegant Dance Moves, Netizens In Awe

Viral Video: Nowadays, the bride's entry is a very serious matter. From wearing aviators to riding a bike, these brides have done it all to impress their husbands and make their weddings memorable.

Bride steals the show with her incredible dance. | Photo: Instagram @dumarksproductions

The video has gone viral like wildfire: Indian weddings are once-in-a-lifetime events, and we Indians celebrate them with full pomp and zeal. These big fat weddings are incomplete without catchy Bollywood songs and dance performances, making them enjoyable affairs.

Nowadays, the bride’s entry is a very serious matter. From wearing aviators to riding a bike, these brides have done it all to impress their husbands and make their weddings memorable. But the bride’s dance during her entry to the stage is an evergreen concept that every woman dreams of.

Recently, a video showcasing a bride’s adorable entrance at the wedding venue has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, and for all the right reasons. Despite keeping it simple, the bride and her friends make a decent entry while grooving to a lovely song. This adorable and cute entry of a bride, without any glitter and glamour, has stolen the internet’s heart.

Watch The Video Of The Bride Dancing Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SINGAPORE WEDDING (@dumarksproductions)

The video begins by showing the beautiful bride’s friends dancing and setting the mood for the grand entrance of the ‘Dulhaniya’. After their performance, the bride takes charge and enters the wedding venue while gracefully dancing to the lovely song. Her elegant dance moves and smile steal everyone’s heart. The entire crowd can be seen in awe, with many capturing the bride’s performance on their phones.

The bride looked gorgeous in a red and golden South Indian saree with glittery jewelry.

This video was shared on Instagram by @dumarksproductions with the caption, “Let’s Make Beautiful Love Stories Together. Witness the bride’s march in from the wedding of Sanjjeev and Hema part 2.” According to the caption, the bride’s name was Hema, and the groom’s name was Sanjjeev.

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of views and likes, with netizens praising the bride for her elegant dance moves.

So, what are your thoughts about the bride’s entry?

