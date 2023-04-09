Home

Bride Fires In Air During Wedding, Look On Groom’s Face Is Priceless: Watch

The bride is shown firing four shots in the air with a revolver.

The Hathras Police have taken note of the incident.

Viral Video: Videos related to marriages are very popular on social media as the bride and groom always attract the attention of the users by showing different styles. A video has just surfaced on social media which is related to a bride. In this video, the bride is shown firing four shots in the air with a revolver.

The video is shared on Twitter by The New Indian @TheNewIndian_in with the caption, “VIRAL VIDEO: In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, bride fires 4 rounds of shots in the air during her wedding ceremony”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

VIRAL VIDEO: In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, bride fires 4 rounds of shots in the air during her wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/bESwsxNpVW — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) April 9, 2023

A user, Pramod Kumar Singh @SinghPramod2784 has replied to the post in which he has tagged the Hathras Police @hathraspolice. “A case under section 336 of the IPC should have been filed. @hathraspolice”.

The Hathras Police @hathraspolice have tweeted, “प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, थाना हाथरस जंक्शन पुलिस द्वारा थाना हाथरस जंक्शन पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रेत्तर विधिपूर्ण कार्यवाही की जा रही है । (The case is in the cognizance of the local police, police station Hathras Junction is taking further legal action by registering charges under relevant sections at police station Hathras Junction.)

Sharing a few other comments with you.

Vikas Agarwal @VikasAgarwalll Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “She will now have the most loving and caring mother-in-law. 😂”

Prof.N John Camm @njohncamm Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “Bridegroom can see the future!”

Naveen @_naveenish Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “Dulhe ki shakal se toh ye pakadua vivah hai lag raha hai.”

Dakshay : Market Time with DD @dakshaydesai Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “shayd iss video ke baad suhagrat / honeymoon , salakho ke piche katega 😀 baki ladka dara hua hai .. check kahi aguwa karke to yeh shadi nhi ho rahi jabran yeh USA nhi hai waha to govt issue karti hai gun ab unko samja stop karna padega .. yeh shadiyo main b bandh hona chahiye @Uppolice”.

Amrit @AmritHallan Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “The groom has that expression on his face: “What am I getting into?”

सृष्टि  @ShrishtySays Replying to @TheNewIndian_in, “Bechara dulha 😂😭”

