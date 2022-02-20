A newly-married woman went to a polling booth to cast her vote in her lehenga right after her wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Sunday. Julie is a resident of Hanumangarh area in Firozabad district. She cast her vote at polling booth number 305 at Hanumangarh Laxmi Convent School in the Firozabad assembly. She was accompanied by her husband, Kapil, who had also come in his wedding attire.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Throws Away Barfi As Groom Feeds Her, Internet Says Didi Chill

The couple got married on Saturday night. In the morning, before departing to her in-laws' house, Julie chose to go and vote.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

