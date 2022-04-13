Bride Groom Video: There seems to be trouble in paradise for an Indian couple that was about to get married but their families seem to not care and force them to go through with it. A video is going viral on social media where a bride decides to call off the wedding right before the jaimala ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances to Bole Chudiyan at Her Sangeet Function, Internet Hearts It | Watch

The video uploaded on YouTube begins with the bride already looking extremely angry and just not excited to be getting married. As they are on the stage and people applaud for them when they're about to start the jaimala ceremony, the bride hands over her mala to the groom and he says something to her that was not audible.

The bride then points her index finger at the groom and shouts at him. All the guests seem shocked by the drama unfolding before them. On hearing that the bride says she won't marry the groom, the shocked photographers could be heard saying, "Oh my god. Yeh kya bol rahi hai? (What is she saying?)" She then tries to walk off the stage but a woman who looks like her mother stops her. The groom who seems humiliated then walks off the stage.

The bride’s mother then stops him midway and convinces him to come back and marry her daughter. The groom’s mother also nudges him toward the stage. People are trying to convince both of them to forcefully marry but the bride shakes her head and says she can’t go through with it. The video ends with a photographer telling his team to cut the cameras off. The video has received over 7.3 lakh views.

Watch the viral video below:

